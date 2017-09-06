PM offers prayers at ancient temple in Myanmar

Bagan (Myanmar), Sep 6 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers the Ananda temple in this ancient city in Myanmar.

Built around 1105 AD by King Kyanzittha, this Buddhist temple derives its name from the Venerable Ananda, Buddha's first cousin and personal secretary.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is involved in restoration work in this temple and some other historic structures in this city.

"The Prime Minister was shown a photo exhibit depicting the ongoing restoration work at the temple," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"He offered prayers and made a parikrama of the temple, during which ASI representatives explained the restoration process," it said.

Modi also signed the visitors' book at the temple, and unveiled a plaque signifying the contribution of India in the restoration of the nine centuries old temple.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi held bilateral discussions with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw capital city following which the two sides signed 11 agreements.

