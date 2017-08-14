PM should not make false claims in I-Day speech: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop making false claims in his Independence Day speech and give an account of how many promises that he made to the people in the last three years have been fulfilled.

It also demanded that the Prime Minister must also give an account "about the downsliding economy".

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) when the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, instead of making more tall promises and making false claims about the achievements of the government, we request and advise him to give an account of how many promises that he made to the people in the last three years on Independence Day have been fulfilled," said Congress leader Anand Sharma.

"How many jobs has his government created, how many jobs have been lost and if jobs have not been created, who should be held responsible," said the former Union Minister adding: "It is a painful fact that India's economy is in a downslide. The country's economy is slipping badly."

"We have been repeatedly cautioning the government that instead of making boastful claims, going for urgent course correction which the government has not done," he added.

Sharma also said that the new Economic Survey confirmed to some extent what his party has been saying about non-investment, sharp decline in the industrial credit offtake and job losses.

"These are hard facts. The Prime Minister should reply to the country," Sharma said.

