PM Narendra Modi's Letter That Will Reach 10 Crore Households Tomorrow to Mark 1st Year of His 2nd Tenure: Read Full Text

New Delhi, May 29: The letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is expected to reach upto 10 crore households tomorrow via newspapers, has been uploaded on the PM's official website. The letter is being dispatched to highlight the policies designed by Modi government to benefit the people in the last one year. PM's Letter to 10 Crore Families on May 29, Virtual Rallies is How BJP Will Mark Completion of One Year of Narendra Modi Government 2.0.



The letter, along with the planned virtual rally in each district of India, is aimed at taking the Centre's message to the masses on the completion of Modi government 2.0's first year in power. The large-scale rallies which was earlier expected to mark the Prime Minister's sixth year in Office were called off in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi, in the letter shared below, detailed the measures taken by his government not only in the past one year, but since 2014 to address the plight of farmers, labourers, medium and small scale entrepreneurs and businessmen. In his own words, the Prime Minister claimed to have ended the "swamp of corruption and misgovernance".

Read Full Text of PM Modi's Letter

My fellow Indian,

This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full term government with a full majority.

Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation.

During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That is why, I seek your blessings through this letter.

Your affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration. The way you have showcased the collective strength of democracy is a guiding light for the whole world.

Back in 2014, the people of the country voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’ the lives of millions have been transformed.

From 2014 to 2019, India’s stature rose significantly. The dignity of the poor was enhanced. The nation achieved financial inclusion, free gas and electricity connections, total sanitation coverage, and made progress towards ensuring ‘Housing for All.’

India demonstrated its mettle through the surgical strike and air strike. At the same time, decades old demands such as OROP, One Nation One Tax- GST, better MSP for farmers were fulfilled.

In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream- of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream.

Today, 130 crore people feel involved and integrated in the development trajectory of the nation.The light of ‘Jan Shakti’ and ‘Rashtra Shakti’ has ignited the entire nation. Powered by the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ India is marching forward in all spheres.

My fellow Indian,

In the last one year, some of the decisions were widely discussed and remain etched in public discourse.

Article 370 furthered the spirit of national unity and integration. The Ram Mandir judgment, delivered unanimously by the Honourable Supreme Court of India, brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The barbaric practice of Triple Talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history. Amendment to the Citizenship Act was an expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness.

But there have been many other decisions that have added momentum to the nation’s development trajectory.

The creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a long pending reform that has improved coordination among the armed forces. At the same time, India has stepped up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan.

Empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained our priority.

