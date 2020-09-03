PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account for personal website and Mobile App hacked

A lot of instances have come out where social media accounts of top political leaders have been hacked. In yet another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter account for personal website and Narendra Mobile App was hacked last night.

A series of tweets were posted which asked the followers to PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency. All the posted tweets have now been taken down.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” read one of the tweets."I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," read another tweet.

Twitter, has now confirmed the hacking and is actively investigating the situation.

Times Now's Sheryll with more details.