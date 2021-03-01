PM Narendra Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. PM Modi praised scientists and doctors across the globe for showing strength against coronavirus. He also appealed to people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself vaccinated against coronavirus just hours ahead of the start of the COVID vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities across India. Next phase of coronavirus vaccination to begin on February 28, 2021.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.

I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" PM Modi tweeted.