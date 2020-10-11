PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Lok Nayak JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on Their Jayanti, Says India Is Proud That Legends Like Them Were Born on This Land

New Delhi, October 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their Jayanti today. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minster said India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. "Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation", the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to 'Lok Nayak' Jayaprakash Narayan on his 118th birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to the fight for freedom and for leading the mass movement when "our democratic ethos was under attack." He also remembered JP's ardent follower and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh's contribution to the country on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

Here are the tweets:

India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/RAUapZmxar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020





I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020





The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020





The 'Lok Nayak' was one of the prominent faces of the Quit India Movement. He is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution". The Janata Party was voted into power and became the first non-Congress party to form a government at the Centre under his guidance. He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister remembered Nanaji Deshmukh's work in the field of rural development was a source of motivation for him. "The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti," he said.