PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Nine Development Projects, Including Widening of Highways And Construction of Bridges Across Rivers Ganga And Kosi, in Bihar; Here's Full List

New Delhi, September 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar through video conference today. The nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometres at a cost of Rs 14,258 Crore. PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Optical Fibre internet services where all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service. These highway projects aim to build modern bridges over all rivers in Bihar. Besides, with the completion of these projects, all major national highways will stand widened and strengthened, said the Prime Minister's Office. Below is a list of the nine highway projects. PM Narendra Modi Dedicates 3 Key Projects Related to Petroleum Sector in Bihar, Key Highlights of the Event.

List of Nine Highway Projects Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Bihar:

Four-laning of 47.23 km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of NH-31 at a cost of Rs 1149.55 crore. Four-laning of 50.89 km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of NH-31 at a cost of Rs 2650.76 crore. Four-laning of 54.53 km Ara-Mohania section of NH-30 on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 885.41 crore. Four-laning of 60.80 km Ara-Mohania section of NH-30 on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 855.93 crore. Four-laning of 49 km Narenpur-Purnea Section of NH-131A on HAM Mode at a cost of Rs 2288 crore. Six-laning of 39 km Patna-Ring Road (Kanhauli-Ramnagar) of NH 131G on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 913.15 crore. Construction of a new 14.5 km four-lane bridge (Parallel to existing MG Setu) with its approaches across river Ganga on NH-19 at Patna at a cost of Rs 2926.42 crore. Construction of a new 28.93 km 4-lane bridge across river Kosi on NH-106 with 2-Lane paved shoulder on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 1478.40 crore. Construction of new 4.445 km 4-Lane bridge (parallel to existing Vikramashila Setu) across river Ganga on NH-131B at a cost of Rs 1110.23 crore.

There nine highway projects are carried out under a special package announced for significant infrastructure development of Bihar by PM Modi in 2015. According to the PMO, the special package included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore, of which 13 projects have been completed, and work is undergoing at 38 and others are in the process to be launched.