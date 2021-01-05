PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline Today: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on January 5, 2021

Mumbai, January 5: Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista area, today.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to embark on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka today. During his visit, he will hold discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations said MEA.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced another national lockdown from early Wednesday following continuing spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases – the country registered over 50,000 daily infections for seven consecutive days.

Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated claims about US presidential election results from Georgia during a call with its secretary of state, rejecting the legitimacy of the vote 2 weeks before he leaves the White House

