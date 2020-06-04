China to Allow Limited US Passenger Flights, Says Aviation Authority: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020

Mumbai, June 4: Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall in Raigad near Alibaug in Maharashtra on Wednesday. There was heavy to moderate rainfall in areas across the state. Gusty winds uprooted trees and blew away the tin rooftops in few areas of the state. According to the latest ANI update, two deaths were reported due to the cyclone in Pune district, while three people have been injured. Two animals were also killed due to an electric shock in Mulshi tehsil.

The Indian government decided to permit relaxation of the visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India. The relaxations are for foreign businessmen, health researchers, healthcare professionals, engineers and technicians or other specialists.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 2 lakh mark on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers, India reported 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

