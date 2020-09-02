PM Narendra Modi Hails 'Mission Karmayogi', Says 'iGOT Will Enable Transition to Role-Based HR Management'

New Delhi, September 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly endorsed 'Mission Karmayogi' which was approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday and is tipped to be the next big disruptor. He tweeted, "...National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building approved in today's cabinet will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants." Mission Karmayogi, National Programme For Civil Services Capacity Building, Approved by Union Cabinet.

Also Read | PUBG, WeChat, Ludo World Banned: Full List of 118 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government on September 2, 2020

He added that the iGOT platform will enable the transition to a "role-based HR management & continuous learning". Mission Karmayogi, the Prime Minister said, aims to prepare civil servants for the future by making them more "creative, constructive & innovative" by using transparency and technology as key means. Earlier, during the cabinet briefing, the government said that Mission Karmayogi will aim to prepare civil servants to be more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent as well as technology-enabled. National Recruitment Agency: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness As Union Cabinet Approves NRA, Says 'It Will Prove to Be a Boon for Crores of Youngsters'.

PM Narendra Modi Hails 'Mission Karmayogi':

Also Read | PUBG Banned in India: Gaming App Among 118 Chinese Mobile Apps Banned by Modi Government; Check Complete List

#MissionKarmayogi - National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building approved in today’s cabinet will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants. pic.twitter.com/RNl3uDS7IL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2020





The iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management & continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive & innovative through transparency and technology. #CivilService4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/NxGBcAxUGo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2020





Through a powerpoint presentation, the government showcased its "vision" of the civil servants and end the culture of their "working in silos". This is in sync with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'New India'. C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, said that at the top there will be a PM's HR Council under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. It will also include experts.