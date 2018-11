Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Lormi. Speaking at the rally, CM Yogi said "For the 1st time after independence a Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that by 2022 no poor in India will be without a house. Had there not been a BJP government at the centre, people in Chhattisgarh wouldn't have received the houses which they're receiving now."