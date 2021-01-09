India Reports 18,222 New COVID-19 Cases, 228 Deaths in Last 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on January 9, 2021

US President Donald Trump continues to remain at the epicentre of international news, despite a couple of days after the US Capitol violence. Twitter announced the permanent suspension of his account late on Friday, in bid to prevent further intensification of political tensions in the United States. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and other parts of the world.

In major national news, 10 infants were reported dead at a fire which erupted in the special newborn care unit of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a probe into the incident. Bhandara Hospital Fire: Ten Babies Die as Blaze Erupts in Special Newborn Care Unit.



Among other key news, the ongoing farmers' protest is set to continue as the talks held on Friday failed to break the ice. The unions remained adamant on complete rollback of the new farm laws, whereas, the government is firm on only discussing and amending the contentious provisions.

