PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, Says 'He Was Passionate About Public Service'

New Delhi, May 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of former Chattisgarh Chief Minister and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President Ajit Jogi, saying he was passionate about public service. Ajit Jogi died on Friday afternoon at the age of 74-year-old. He was in the hospital for the past few weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest. Ajit Jogi Dies at 74: Former Chhattisgarh CM No More, Confirms Son Amit Jogi.

"Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP," PM Narendra Modi tweeted. Ajit Jogi Dies at 74: Chhattisgarh's Once-Tallest Leader Dies After Vehement Struggle to Keep Political Legacy Alive.

PM Modi Tweet:

Jogi suffered cardiac arrest around 1.30 pm and health care officials battled for more than two hours to revive him but were unsuccessful and he breathed his last around 3.30 p.m., said a medical bulletin from the Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur.

He became Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister when it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. The Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the Indian National Congress in the first elections to the Assembly in 2003. Due to differences with INC leaders, Jogi formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) in 2016 and became its head.