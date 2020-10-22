PM Narendra Modi to Begin Campaigning For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 From Tomorrow, Will Hold 3 Rallies in Sasaram, Gaya And Bhagalpur

New Delhi, October 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his election campaign for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 from Friday, October 23. PM Modi will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur districts of the state. According to Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar will join the Prime Minister at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur.

In Gaya, JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan will share the dais with Modi along with the former chief minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan, Ram Manjhi. As per schedule, PM Modi will attend 12 for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out at BJP Over Poll Promise of Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Elections 2020.

Tweet by ANI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his campaign for #BiharElections2020, tomorrow. He will address three rallies in the state tomorrow - in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/fQ1h88hALY — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020





Earlier in the day, the BJP released its election manifesto for Bihar assembly elections. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto titled “11 Sankalp” at a function held in Patna. One of the major highlights of the manifesto was the promise to give free COVID-19 vaccine to people of Bihar. The BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar in the next five years. The BJP is contesting the Bihar polls in alliance with Janata Dal-United.