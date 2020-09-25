PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his Birth Anniversary

On the 104th birth anniversary of leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, many politicians are paying homage to him.

Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member who also co-founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, whicl later took the shape of today is known as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He became the president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals inspire us to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives. PM Modi addressed BJP workers on the occasion and said that Upadhyay’s vision has proved to be futuristic.

“Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji has a major contribution in whatever is happening today to build India into a global leader of the 21st century,” he said.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji’s ideals inspire us to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives. On his Jayanti tomorrow, 25th September at 11 AM, I would be addressing @BJP4India Karyakartas from all over India. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/7sFPFWwiXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

Time has proved that his vision was futuristic. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji has a major contribution in whatever is happening today to build India into a global leader of the 21st century. - PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5VwUl4ELGq — BJP (@BJP4India) September 25, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah called Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya a multifaceted personality and a pioneer in Indian politics. “He fought throughout his life to protect and preserve Indian culture and values. With the ideas of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, he worked to give a progressive ideology to the country,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1309325255429644288

Shah said Upadhyay worked tirelessly to bring the poor, deprived and exploited sections of the country into the mainstream of development. “His life is a unique example of social harmony and patriotism,” Shah added.

एक उत्कृष्ट संगठनकर्ता के रूप में दीन दयाल जी ने जो वैकल्पिक राजनीति की नींव रखी वो आज देश के गरीब, वंचित व शोषित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा में लाने का काम कर रही है। उनका जीवन सामाजिक समरसता व राष्ट्रभक्ति का अनुपम उदाहरण है। ऐसे महान देशभक्त की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020

Vice President of India Venkaiyah Naidu hailed the “profound thinker” and tweeted that Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya has been a source of inspiration for all and will continue to guide the nation in the times to come.

I pay my humble tributes to the great leader and profound thinker Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary today. His philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya has been a source of inspiration for all and will continue to guide the nation in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/YBQ41t5eHK — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Deendayal Upadhyaya was an outstanding organizer and sharp thinker. Nadda added that his progressive vision is the foundation of organizational work and shows the path of every worker.

Paying his respects, External Affairs Minisre S Jaishankar said that Upadhyaya’s vision of human-centred approach to development continues to guide us and Atmanirbhar Bharat is our greatest tribute to him.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to express his thoughts. In a tweet in Hindi, Chouhan quoted the RSS thinker who had said, “The most important thing is to think about our national identity, without which independence has no meaning.”