PM Narendra Modi addresses Shiksha Parv - a 2-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century

While addressing Shiksha Parv - a 2-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He says, 'Every region of the world has changed in the last three decades. Every system has changed. But the path on which society moves towards the future, our education system, it was still running on the old pattern.'

The new National Education Policy is also a way of fulfilling new expectations & requirements of new India and that we need an environment of fun-learning & activity-based learning for students said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones. The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave.

Paying tribute to Bhave on his 125th birth anniversary, the prime minister said, "In 1918 Mahatma Gandhi wrote about Bhave that 'I do not know in what terms to praise you. Your love and your character fascinate me and so also your self-examination. I am not fit to measure your worth'."