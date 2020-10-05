PM Narendra Modi Addresses AI Summit ‘RAISE 2020’, Says Artificial Intelligence Has Big Role in Healthcare, Education and Next-Generation Urban Infrastructure; Key Highlights

New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'RAISE 2020', a virtual summit on artificial intelligence on Monday. During his address, the Prime Minister said artificial intelligence is a tribute to human intellectual power, to think and enable humans to make tools and technologies. "This is a great effort to encourage discussion on Artificial Intelligence. You all have rightly highlighted aspects relating to technology and human empowerment. The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet", the Prime Minister said.

In his address at RAISE 2020, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of Natural Language Processing-based AI, and the impact it can have in India. He said the National Educational Technology Forum is being formed while will create an e-Education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity. "We launched ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ program this year in April. Over 11,000 students from schools completed their basic course under this. Now they are building AI projects", he said.

Key Highlights:

AI has big role for AI in empowering agriculture, health care, education as well as creating next-generation urban infrastructure & addressing urban issues like reducing traffic jams, improving sewage systems. It can be used for making our disaster management systems stronger: PM Artificial intelligence is a tribute to human intellectual power, to think and enable humans to make tools and technologies. These have today acquired the power to learn and think, says PM Modi. The National Educational Technology Forum is being formed. This will create an e-Education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity: PM Modi at RAISE 2020 virtual summit It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by Non-State Actors: PM at RAISE 2020 virtual summit We launched ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ program this year in April. Over 11,000 students from schools completed their basic course under this. Now they are building AI projects: PM Narendra Modi This is a great effort to encourage discussion on Artificial Intelligence. You all have rightly highlighted aspects relating to technology & human empowerment. The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet: PM Modi at RAISE 2020 virtual summit.

The Prime Minister said it remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. "Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by Non-State Actors".

RAISE 2020 will take place between October 5 and October 9 and will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI. The RAISE 2020 summit is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the NITI Aayog. Delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on AI had joined the Summit from across the globe.