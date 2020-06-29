Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening, a statement from his office said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

Modi's address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes on June 15 in Galwan Valley.

The country will also be entering "Unlock 2" from July 1 for which guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night, further easing the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

This will be Modi's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from the lockdown.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address on Sunday, Modi had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

On COVID-19, Modi had urged the people to be more vigilant in the unlock phase and take necessary precautions, stressing not doing so will put at risk their lives and those of others.

In his recent interaction with chief ministers, Modi had urged them to think about phase 2 of unlocking to boost the economy hit by the pandemic and the lockdown.

National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast Modi's address live.