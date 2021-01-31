UK to Formally Apply for Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc Membership: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on January 31, 2021

New Delhi, January 31: India observed Martyrs' Day on Saturday, marking the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several national leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi Police is investigation the minor blast that occurred near Israel Embassy in the national capital. The cyber cell of its crime branch started probing a Telegram account from which the viral screenshot was sent claiming that an entity called Jaish-Ul-Hind was behind the explosion, sources quoted by news agency ANI said on Saturday.

The farmers' protest against the new farm laws at Delhi border completed 66 days on Saturday. Situation remains tense at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri Borders. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry temporarily suspended internet services has been suspended till 5 pm today, in Delhi borders and adjoining areas to maintain public safety.

