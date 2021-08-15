Watch: PM Modi Salutes Tokyo Olympic Athletes in 75th Independence Day Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 15 August, addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, conveyed his greetings on the occasion and extended his appreciation for India's athletes who had participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi said.

"I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters," PM Modi said at Red Fort on Sunday.

PM Modi also appreciated doctors, nurses and other workers, as well as scientists developing vaccines who had been integral during the pandemic.

"During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service - all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation," he added.

Prior to his speech, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of Red Fort to celebrate the occasion.

This is the eighth Independence Day speech that PM Modi is delivering.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are to be restricted.

The Indian Olympics contingent, which won a record seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

An advisory regarding COVID-19 guidelines has been issued to all the diplomats, officials, members of the public and the media, who will be attending the ceremony.

To commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, an initiative called 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 March. He also flagged off a 'Dandi March' from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Teams of the Indian Army will scale 75 mountain passes, including Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil in Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla in Sikkim and Point 4493 in Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh, to mark the occasion.

PM Announces Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, President Kovind Delivers Address to the Nation

The prime minister had on Saturday announced that 14 August would henceforth be commemorated as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices during that period.

"Partition’s pains can never be forgotten," the PM said when announcing the move. "Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence."

Modi had then added, "May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

One day before the PM's speech, President Ram Nath Kovind delivered the President's customary address to the nation on Saturday, 14 August.

During his speech, he paid "homage to the "many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters", who laid down their lives for India's Independence.

The President also praised Indian athletes for their stellar performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

"From the field of science to sports, our daughters are creating history everywhere. India's daughters did well in Tokyo Olympics... appreciate their resilience," President Kovind said.

He also hosted the Indian contingent from the Tokyo Olympics over 'high tea’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

Also Read: 'Parliament Temple of Democracy': President Ram Nath Kovind in I-Day Eve Speech

