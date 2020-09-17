PM Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Here Are Lesser Known Facts About Prime Minister of India

Prime Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday, September 17. PM Modi is serving as the 14th and the current Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He is serving as the 14th and the current Prime Minister of India. PM Narendra Modi's journey to success was full of hardships. In his childhood, he helped his father at his tea stall. Narendra Modi 69th Birthday: From Tea Seller to Prime Minister, Here's The Success Story of India's Contemporary Political Icon.

In spite of facing Hardships in life, Pm Modi never gave up and proved his mettle at every juncture. His is the first Non-Congress PM to win two consecutive terms with a full majority and the second to complete more than five years in office after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years. Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday: UP BJP Launches 'Seva Saptah' to Mark PM Modi's Birthday on September 17.

Here Are Interesting Facts About PM Narendra Modi:

PM Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of eight years.

He left his home at an early age to travel across India.

In 1978 Modi received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from School of Open Learning at University of Delhi.

In 1983, he received a Master of Arts degree in political science from Gujarat University.

PM Modi's political career started in June 1975. He opposed the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1979, he went to work for the RSS in Delhi, where he was put to work researching and writing the RSS's version of the history of the Emergency.

He was named a member of the BJP's National Election Committee in 1990.

Modi was appointed as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 due to the failing health of Keshubhai Patel.

After his appointment as the Gujarat CM, he was elected to the state legislative assembly.

In 2002, Godhra riots took place during his tenure as the chief minister. He received heavy criticism because of the way his government handled the riots.

In December 2002 he again became the CM of the state. Narendra Modi served as the chief minister of Gujarat till 2014.

In September 2013, Modi was named the BJP's candidate for prime minister for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the first time on May 26, 2014.

He became PM of the country for the second consecutive time in may 2019 after the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections with a brute majority.

PM Modi is considered as of the greatest orators in the country's political landscape. He has an extraordinary ability to connect with masses. PM Modi also received many international awards. In 2019, PM Modi received the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In 2018, he received United Nations' highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award'.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have offered a 70-kilogram laddu to Lord Shiva at Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple, and distributed it amongst the people. The BJP also kicked off its week-long "Seva Saptah" on Monday to mark the 70th birthday of PM Modi.