PM Modi's WEF Summit trip in Davos to be brief, focused: MEA Secretary Vijay Gokhale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend World Economic Forum (WEF) summit scheduled to commence on January 22 in Davos. 38 major head from International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and World Bank will attend the summit along with 2,000 CEOs, including 100 from India in the five-day summit. Prime Minister Modi's visit will be of brief 24 hours and focused, said MEA secretary (Economic Relations) Vijay Gokhale. The trip to WEF Summit in Davos by an Indian Prime Minister comes after 20 years after 1997, he added.