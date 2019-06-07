PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is a proud moment: Sri Lankan HC to India

While speaking to ANI, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando said, "Prime Minister Modi is visiting Sri Lanka on June 09. India is the closest ally of Sri Lanka and therefore, head of the government visiting Sri Lanka is a proud moment". He added, "His visit to Sri Lanka after the April 21 bombings sends a message internationally. Domestically, when we look at it, it gives a message that here is a head of a government who is visiting to show solidarity".