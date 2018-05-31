PM Modi's visit to Singapore is significant at many levels: India's High Commissioner to Singapore

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore is very significant at many levels. Reacting on Act East policy, he further asserted that there is great deal of anticipation and expectation in Singapore and around the world on what PM Modi's vision is about Indo-Pacific region. "This is PM Narendra Modi's second visit to Singapore, it's important at many levels, PM Modi is going to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La dialouge and he is doing this at a very significant time for the region," said Ashraf. "India has been intensely engaged as a part of PM's Act East policy in the region. There is great deal of anticipation and expectation in Singapore, in the region and around the world on what PM's vision is about Indo-pacific region," added Ashraf.