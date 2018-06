PM Modi's tenure is 'undeclared Emergency': Asaduddin Owaisi

Remembering National Emergency declared on June 26 by the then Congress government, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as an 'undeclared emergency.' Making a reference to national events like Emergency, Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, demolition of Babri Masjid, genocide of Sikhs in 1984 & 2002 Gujarat riots, he criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they should not only remember Emergency but earth-shaking events like these.