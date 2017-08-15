At PM Modi's suggestion, Salim-Sulaiman dedicate song to Jawans on Independence Day

To commemorate India's Independence Day, musical duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant has dedicated a patriotic song to the jawans in the Indian army. Titled 'Mera Desh Hi Mera Dharam,' the song releases today. Talking about the idea behind the song, Salim told ANI, "A few months back, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested we should make a song for the country to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. We really liked the suggestion and decided to release the song on August 15." Sulaiman, on the other hand, said, "It's been 70 years of Independence, and most of the songs are made for the country but it has never happened that a song has been made for the jawans. We are independent because of our Army."