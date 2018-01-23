PM Modi's speech at WEF emerged as oasis in fractured world: Minister Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Economic Forum in Davos. PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the plenary session at the forum. Applauding PM Modi's speech, Minister Goyal said that his speech had an excellent message about India being an oasis in the fractured environment of the world. India is a country that can take care 360 degree, he added. He went on saying that Prime Minister has dedicated his tenure of 3.5 years as Prime Minister for the welfare of the people of the country.