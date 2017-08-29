PM Modi's special message on 'National Sports Day'

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings by congratulating all sports lovers across India and expressed hope that sports and sportsmanship will always shine in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi also paid a rich tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

"On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion. The #NationalSportsTalentSearchPortal gives essential direction & support to youngsters to pursue their sporting aspirations and shine," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"I pay tributes to the exemplary Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary sporting skills did wonders for Indian hockey," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that India is blessed with an immense sporting talent and to harness this potential, they had launched an online Sports Talent Search Portal.

The Sports Talent Search Portal was launched by vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, August 28, a day before National Sports Day.

In the 35th edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' as well, Prime Minister Modi remembered hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and urged the people of the country to connect more with sports, adding that the latter's contribution to hockey is unmatched.

On this day each year, the President of India presents the sports-related awards namely the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to honour sports persons and coaches for their contribution to their respective sports. (ANI)