PM Modi's Rafale deal slower on delivery: Rahul Gandhi on CAG report

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the new Rafale deal signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets India the aircrafts later than the original deal. While addressing mediapersons during a press conference, Gandhi read out a note of the negotiating team of the Defence Ministry which said, "Considering the future escalation till the time of delivery the gaps in the benchmark and the final price would further increase." Gandhi's comments came after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Rafale deal vindicated the NDA government's stand. He further said, "The two pillars on which the entire government's argument for the new deal are based, there is only one reason the new deal has been carried out and that is to give Mr. Anil Ambani Rs. 30,000 crores."