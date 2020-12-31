PM Modi's Popularity Rose Amid Covid-19, Approval Ratings Highest Among World Leaders: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has risen the most among all global leaders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. A survey conducted by US-based research firm Morning Consult tracked the approval rating of leaders in several countries. The analysis showed that Narendra Modi has a net approval rating of 55.

The research firm's political intelligence survey conducted over political leaders of 13 countries -- Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, UK and US -- offered real-time insight into changing political landscape across the globe.

Based on seven-day moving average of adult citizens in each country, the approval rating also showed a rise in popularity of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. While Obrador's rating stood at 29, Morrison scored a 27.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination. Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot through video conferencing, Modi said the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country.

"I used to say 'jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi' but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution)," Modi said. Preparations are in last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19 in the country, Modi said, adding people will be given doses of vaccine manufactured in India.

India has turned into the nerve-centre of global health, Modi said. "We are working on mission mode to improve medical education in India. After the formation of National Medical Commission, the quality and quantity of health education will improve," he added. Over Rs 30,000 crore of poor people's money has been saved due to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Modi said.