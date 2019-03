While speaking to ANI, Congress National Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, ''The nation today witnessed a monologue by narcissistic Prime Minister sans any sense of accountability. PM is seems to be obsessed with one word 'Modi'. He forgets that India is thriving democracy of 132 crore people with range of opinion. When PM Narendra Modi takes responsibilities of decisive action against Pakistan sponsored terror. Compromising national security as also gross intelligence failure is the characteristics style of Modi government. In last 56 months, 498 soldiers and officers have attained martyrdom in Jammu and Kashmir alone. Pakistan has crossed LoC and also violated international border 5665 times, who is responsible for it. The reason is the only policy of PM Modi to tackle Pakistan sponsored terrorism is to have election speeches and rallies and on television. PM Modi has blatantly politicised the bravery and martyrdom of our brave soldiers as a political pamphlet for 2019 elections.'' Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, ''India has felt the absence of Rafale, the result would have been different''.