PM Modi's Nepal visit will bolster relations between both countries: Nepal Ambassador to India

Confirming the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to another neghbouring country, Nepal Ambassador to India Bharat Regmi on Monday said that the country looks forward to welcoming PM Modi. He added that the dates of PM's visit will be announced soon. Regmi also asserted that this visit by the Indian Prime Minister will strengthen relationships between both the countries. "Nepal looks forward to welcoming PM Modi, dates of his visit will be announced soon. Agendas are being prepared, we are discussing," said Regmi.