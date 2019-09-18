PM Modi's meet with Caribbean heads of states is positive approach: Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India
Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India, Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming meeting with Caribbean heads of states in the US is a positive approach. He said, "We are very excited that PM Modi will be meeting with the Caribbean heads of states in the US. It is a positive approach from PM and India to have greater access to smaller countries of the region." He further added, "With recent opening of Indian missions in Africa, I think it makes sense that new missions are opened in Latin America so that the bilateral relations get consolidated even more."