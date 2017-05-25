PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' evokes huge response among masses in India and abroad

During these three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a few things to stay connected with the masses probably which has made him popular. One of the major programme of Modi has been the monthly address - 'Mann Ki Baat' which has a reach of 150 countries and has evoked "huge response" from people of Indian-origin living abroad. The popularity of this segment, saw the broadcasting of Mann Ki Baat on Doordarshan too which began with All India Radio.