PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme Generated Rs 31 Crore Revenue Since 2014: Govt Tells Parliament

The government on Monday (19 July) informed that around Rs 31 crore of revenue has been generated by the Prasar Bharati through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme since its inception in 2014.

Further, the national broadcaster has incurred "no additional expenditure" on the production of the programme as it has been produced by "leveraging in-house resources", it added.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that the 'Mann ki Baat' is aired on various channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR)

"Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan Network and also on Social Media Platform. This programme is also being broadcast in different languages and dialects thereafter," Thakur said.

"Prasar Bharati broadcasts this programme in 23 languages and 29 dialects on its AIR Network. In addition, Prasar Bharati also telecast the visualised versions of this programme in Hindi and other languages on its various DD channels," the minister added.

Apart from conventional mode of availability of the programme on channels of All India Radio and Doordarshan, this programme is also broadcast by approximately 91 private satellite TV channels on Cable and DTH platforms across the country, the minister said.

Further, the programme is also available for mobile users on iOS and Android platforms via NewsOnAir and on various YouTube channels of Prasar Bharati.

"Prasar Bharati produces Mann ki Baat leveraging existing in-house resources with no additional expenditure. In-house staff is leveraged for production and existing translators engaged on assignment basis for language versions," Thakur said.

Thakur further added that as per the audience data measured by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of Television Channels, the cumulative reach of viewership of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme has been estimated to range from approximately 6 crore to 14.35 crore during the period 2018 to 2020.

The main objective of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is to reach to the masses across the country through the radio, the minister said, adding that the programme also provides every citizen the opportunity to connect, suggest, and become part of participatory governance through the Prime Minister's radio address.

He further informed that till the financial year 2020-21, the programme has generated revenue totaling Rs 30,80,91,225 crore.