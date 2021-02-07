PM Modi's Intervention May Resolve Deadlock Between Centre, Protesting Farmers: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has said the highest level of intervention from the central government may help in resolving the deadlock between the Centre and farmers who have been protesting against the three new farm laws for over two months now.

The passing of the three controversial farm bills led to an uproar by the agrarian community giving way to various protests since the last 70 days along the borders of the national capital.

Amid such unrest, Pawar was of the opinion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should intervene and resolve the impasse.

“I don’t want to disrespect Narendra Singh Tomar (Union agriculture minister) but the Prime Minister or defence minister should intervene then the issue may be resolved. If it happens then those leading the protest should also look for a resolution,” he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Pawar added, “To stop protesters, roads were cemented with nails. It has never happened in the country since Independence. Whenever farmers come out on streets like this, then the government is expected to show some consonance.”

Thousands of farmers, peasants, along with social activists and political leaders participated in the nationwide ‘chakka jam’ organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday in Maharashtra. Farmers in many parts of the state blocked national highways and state highways to show their opposition to the three laws passed by the Centre.

Opposition parties including Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress, Swabhimani Sanghatna, Left parties and its affiliated bodies All India Kisan Sabha and All India Centre for Trade Unions (AICTU) participated in the agitation across the state.

Many prominent leaders stood for the rights of the farmers claiming that those who made the country self-sufficient in food production should not be let down and their demands should be met by the ruling government.

Taking into cognisance comments tweeted by foreign celebrities like Greta Thunberg and singer Rihanna on the ongoing protest, Pawar said that similar views are expressed abroad for the farmers which shows India in poor light and hence, it’s time the government takes these seriously and steps up.