Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' has failed as most of the things are 'Made in China'. Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' programme organised by senior Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav, said that PM Modi keeps lying and his party's ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) follows a divisive agenda.