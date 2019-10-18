PM Modi's goal of dallor5 trillion economy is impossible: Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma on October 18 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the latter's goal of making India a dallor 5 trillion economy by 2024 is impossible. He said, "To touch the 5 trillion dollar economy in 2024, we require minimum double digit at least 12 percent is needed which is impossible. PM Modi on October 17 said that his government was on course to make India a five-trillion-dollar economy in the next five years despite apprehensions being expressed by experts and the opposition.