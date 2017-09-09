PM Modi's concept leads us to make 'New India': Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said people should continue to fight against black money and corruption while leading the country to a new track without reducing the pace of development. Pradhan said that a 'New India' is being built that should be free from poverty, terrorism, corruption, communalism. He added that 'Do or Die' challenge given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead us to make New India. He further added that every citizen should sacrifice their lives for the betterment of the country.