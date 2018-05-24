PM Modi's commitment towards doubling farmers' income would help in building Indo-Dutch partnership: Netherlands PM

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards doubling the farmers' income and make the economy more self resilient would help in building the Indo-Dutch partnership in terms of agriculture. The Netherlands PM, while attending the event Doubling Farmers Income-the Indo-Dutch Partnership, said, "We are tackling the issues and building on our strength and in that sense it is great to partner with India because so much is happening and the fact that the PM said that he wants to double the income of the farmers and that would help to build that partnership."