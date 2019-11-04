PM Modi, world leaders take group picture at RCEP summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders took a group picture at the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit in Bangkok. Prime Minister would be steering India's negotiations at RCEP summit. RCEP is a comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated between the 10 ASEAN Member States and ASEAN's free trade agreement partners Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea and New Zealand. Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations which began in Cambodia in 2012 covers areas, including trade in goods and services, market access, economic cooperation, investment, intellectual property and e-commerce. PM Modi is currently on a 3-day visit to Thailand.