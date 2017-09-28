PM Modi wishes 'long and healthy life' to Lata Mangeshkar on her 88th b'day

To mark legendary Indian singer's 88th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Lata Mangeshkar a "long and healthy life." Appreciating her "melodious voice", Prime Minister tweeted, "Birthday wishes to respected @mangeshkarlata Didi. Her melodious voice is admired by crores of Indians. I pray for her long and healthy life." Other than the PM, President Ram Nath Kovind, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actors, including Shabana Azmi, Rishi Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar also extended their best wishes.The 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' singer, who was born on September 28, 1929, is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and many more.