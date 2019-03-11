PM Modi went to China, bowed, said keep Doklam no one in India will know: Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Doklam issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said when the Chinese Prime Minister came to India he gave a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he can come to India and can send Chinese Army to Doklam. Addressing a booth workers meeting, Gandhi said, "PM Modi goes to China and held a meeting without agenda. He went and bowed before China with folded hands and said keep Doklam and that no one in India will come to know and the media will be tackled. The matter is over. This is the reality of PM Modi."