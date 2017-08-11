PM Modi welcomes VP Naidu in Rajya Sabha, says farmer's son in high post proof of 'matured democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed newly sworn-in Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu as the Rajya Sabha Chairman and said that his presence at such high post is a proof of matured democracy. Calling Naidu as the first Vice-President, who was born in independent India, PM Modi said that Naidu knows the workings of the House very well. Modi added that Naidu is a farmer's son and during his tenure as Poverty Alleviation Minister, he always upheld the interests of poor.