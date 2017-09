PM Modi welcomes Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Japan PM Shinzo Abe who was accompanied by his wife Akie Abe was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is seen as an effort to strengthen ties between India and Japan. PM Abe will lay the foundation stone for India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are decked up with streets shimmering in fluorescent lights, and hoardings and banners dotting them. PM Abe is on a two-day visit to India.