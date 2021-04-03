PM Modi Waving at Empty Ground in West Bengal? No, Video Is Edited

A blurred video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at what seems to be an empty field, after getting off from a helicopter in West Bengal, has gone viral on the internet with misleading claims.

The viral clip comes while elections are being held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

However, we found the original high-resolution video, posted on The Bharatiya Janata Party's official Facebook page, where a crowd can be seen across the fencing of the field.

CLAIM

Two versions of the video are going viral. In one version, the video is blurred and muted to support the claim that PM Modi was waving at an empty ground. In another version, the original sound has been replaced with a Bollywood song.

The Indian National Congress’ official Twitter handle posted the video and later deleted it, which was archived by fact-checking organisation Alt News.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

The national coordinator of All India Congress Committee's social media wing Lavanya Ballal also tweeted the viral video with a caption that read, “Waving at imaginary people is the latest trend. It's his STRENEAH. (sic)”

Several other Twitter handles also posted the same video. (Archived versions of some posts can be found here and here.)

The post was also shared on Facebook by some users. (An archived version of some posts can be found here and here.)

Also Read: Fake IB Prediction of Poll Results for TN, West Bengal Goes Viral

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted the keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search. While going through the results, we came across a high-resultion video on the BJP’s Facebook page, which was posted on 1 April.

Story continues

The caption of the video said, “Scenes from PM Narendra Modi's rally in Jaynagar have the unmissable message of Ashol Poriborton in Bengal.” In the video, a crowd can be seen at a distance behind the barricades. One can also hear loud cheer coming from the crowd and chants of Vande Mataram. Both these bits were removed in the viral video.

We also found news reports of PM Modi’s visit to Jayanagar, a place roughly 60 km from the state capital Kolkata.

Evidently, a blurred low-resolution video of PM Modi waving at people at an election rally was shared with misleading claims on social media.

Also Read: Fight Between Two Groups in Uttarakhand Given False Communal Spin

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.PM Modi Waving at Empty Ground in West Bengal? No, Video Is EditedLatest News: Maharashtra Government Cancels Exams for Classes 1-8 . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.