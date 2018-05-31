PM Modi visits Enterprises and Innovations Exhibition in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Enterprises and Innovations Exhibition at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore on Thursday. PM's Singapore counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong also accompanied him. During his a five-day tour, PM Modi visited Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Singapore is the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.