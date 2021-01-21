PM Modi to Visit West Bengal, Assam on Bose’s Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will be visiting Kolkata to address Parakram Diwas celebrations on 23rd January, 2021. Parakram Diwas is being celebrated to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



PM Narendra Modi is also set to visit Assam on the same day. In Assam, PM Modi will reportedly distribute over one lakh land allocation certificates in Sivasagar.

Both West Bengal and Assam are headed for assembly polls in April-May.

Also Read: Bengal Polls 2021: Will A ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Help Mamata?

PM Modi’s Visit

WEST BENGAL

According to pmindia.gov.in, the Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural Parakram Diwas function at Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata.

A permanent exhibition and a ‘Projection Mapping Show’ will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also be releasing a commemorative coin and a postage stamp. A cultural programme is slated to be held at West Bengal for the same.

PM Modi is also set to visit the National Library in Kolkata where an international conference ‘Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century’ will reportedly be held.

ASSAM

The Prime Minister is also planning to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates in Sivasagar, Assam.

Also Read: Congress, Five Others Form Grand Alliance Against BJP in Assam

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Latest News: Telangana to Implement 10% EWS Reservation, Says CMOFire at Serum Institute: 5 Dead, Vaccine Production Not Affected . Read more on Politics by The Quint.