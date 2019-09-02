PM Modi to visit Russia for Eastern Economic Forum on Sep 04: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to Russia on 4th September. While addressing the press conference, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told, "It's going to be a short visit, just 36 hours. PM will arrive in Vladivostok on September 04 morning and depart on September 05 evening. "There are two main purposes for this visit, he has been invited by President Vladimir Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guest and he will also hold the 20th annual summit between India and Russia," Foreign Secretary further added.