PM Modi to Visit Poll-Bound Assam, West Bengal on 7 Feb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal on Sunday, 7 February to launch several projects and address public rallies.

The visit comes almost two weeks after his visit to Kolkata on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Assam’s Sivasagar district, where he distributed land allotment certificates to over one lakh indigenous people in the state.

In Bengal, Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which has been constructed at an investment cost of Rs 1,100 crore, open the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Iso-dewaxing unit of Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation, and inaugurate a four-lane flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on National Highway 41.

Also Read: ‘Budget Has Vision of Self-Reliance and Inclusiveness’: PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to be at the event in Haldia alongside PM Modi.

Prime minister’s first stop is Assam, where as per the schedule he will launch ‘Asom Mala’, which is aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network, and lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges being set up in Biswanath and Charaideo.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi shared pictures from Assam and wrote, “Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam’s all-round development.”

Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam’s all-round development. pic.twitter.com/b1Ve5iOGwf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ Proved Farmers Are United Against Law: SKMLatest News: Over 12k New Cases in India, Total Cases at 1.08 Cr . Read more on Politics by The Quint.